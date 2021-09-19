Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde, a modern reinterpretation of Bonnie & Clyde

Tom DeNucci will direct Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter in Johnny & Clyde, a film that will revisit the story of Bonnie and Clyde in a modern way

After inspiring many films over the years, Bonnie and Clyde’s stories return to theaters with Johnny & Clyde, new film directed by Tom DeNucci, director of the action Vault, dated 2019 and in which the cast also included Don Johnson. In the cast of this modern reinterpretation of the story of the two outlaws, two names already known to the general public have just been announced: Megan Fox And Tyson Ritter.

Johnny & Clyde will follow a couple of serial killers madly in love and engaged in a series of ruthless crimes. The two will finally lay their eyes on a casino run by boss Alana, which will be played by Megan Fox, and protected by the head of security, played by Tyson Ritter. At the moment, the faces of the two protagonists have not yet been found, but with filming scheduled for October, it will certainly be a matter of a few weeks before updates will arrive.

Read also – Megan Fox on being a sex symbol: “I’m not afraid to be sexy”

Loading... Advertisements

Megan Fox, launched by the saga Transformers directed by Michael Bay, she recently appeared in the thriller Til Death and will be part of the new film de The expendables with Sylvester Stallone. Ritter, on the other hand, is known for being the frontman of the band The All-American Rejects, but he has several acting tests behind him, including the roles of Jesus and Humperdoo in the series. Preacher.

Speaking of the casting, the producer Chad A. Verdi, which in the curriculum boasts the realization as an executive producer of The Irishman, praised Megan Fox as “a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could.” Words of praise also towards Tyson, whose “energy” he praised and whom he can’t wait to see next to his colleague.