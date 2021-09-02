Megan Fox, in the summer the oversized jacket is worn without a bra (or with a crystal mesh bodysuit)

Megan Fox has added a hyper sensual touch to one of the trends of summer 2021, that of bringing underwear into view. She said no to bralettes, lace corsets and balconette bras, she wore the jacket with a crystal-encrusted fishnet bodysuit, leaving her breasts bare.

Megan Fox has changed her style in recent times: although she has always been a queen of beauty and sensuality, now she is giving the best of her. She has now said goodbye to long evening dresses and bon-ton suits, every time she shows herself in public she does not hesitate to show off her curves. She is bold and provocative among maxi necklines, cut-out cuts and dizzying slits, not infrequently she walks the international red carpet with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and shows off coordinated hyper feminine looks. However, it is recently that, spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, she launched the sexiest fashion of the summer, namely that of wearing the blazer to the bare breasts.

Megan Fox’s sexy look

The actress of Transformers she became the protagonist of a photo shoot for Tre by Natalie Ratabesi and was paparazzi in the streets of Los Angeles in a really sexy version with a look signed by the brand. Megan was able to rewrite the concept of “business-casual”, adding a pinch of sensuality to the whole. In fact, she wore baggy jeans in shades of gray, a high-waisted model with an ankle spring, combined them with a pair of sandals with a stiletto heel and beads on the straps by Alexandre Birman. The real “gem”, however, is the oversized jacket in black worn without a bra, to “cover” it there is in fact only a fishnet body studded with crystals that leaves décolleté and silhouette on display.

The boldest trend of summer 2021

Among the fashion trends to follow during summer 2021 is to leave underwear on display (as proposed by Annalisa in the new video Slow Movement). Now Megan Fox has added an even bolder touch to the trend: under the jacket she did not use a bralette, a lace corset or a balconette bra but a transparent and perforated body that leaves little room for imagination. The result, however, is glamorous and provocative, proof of the fact that during the summer we would do well to fight the heat wearing over blazers with bare breasts. How many will take an example from the actress to depopulate with their sensuality during the holidays?