Megan Fox increasingly hot (and punk), the look for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Megan Fox is back on the red carpet, once again with the boldest look of the evening. Months ago it happened at the Billboard Awards, now it’s MTV’s VMAs in the year of the 40th anniversary of the most iconic and famous music broadcaster of all.

Megan Fox at the 2021 VMAs Kevin Mazur / MTV VMAs 2021

The card played on the table is that of the naked & wet, with an outfit that competes with what Zendaya he sported – inspired in turn by Kim Kardashian in Mugler at the Met Gala 2019? – on the red carpet of the world premiere of Dunes at the Venice Film Festival. A little more I see naked, though. Almost inspired by the joke about fashion posted a few days ago from the Lido by Kate Hudson: “Coco Chanel advised to look in the mirror and take something off; I took off the fabric “.

Zendaya in Venice Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Megan Fox at the 2021 VMAs Anthony Behar / IPA

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs Anthony Behar / IPA

Megan Fox’s look, in a 2021 that seems more and more inspired by the fashion of the Nineties, is also very reminiscent of the scandalous and bohemian one with which Rose McGowan made the history of the MTV Video Music Awards in (alongside Marilyn Manson).

Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz

Rose McGowan’s at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the most naked looks in the history of all the red carpets in the world

In 2014, Amber Rose launched a very similar provocation to the VMAs

Amber Rose

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly last night Anthony Behar / IPA

