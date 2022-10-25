Megan Fox ironically responds to a follower who asked about her children – People – Culture
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Several Internet users criticized the excess of plastic surgeries of the actress.
Instagram @meganfox
Several Internet users criticized the excess of plastic surgeries of the actress.
The actress is the mother of three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 24, 2022, 02:50 PM
Actress Megan Fox has been criticized for her role as a mother on social media. During her long relationship with actor Brian Austin Green, the ‘Transformers’ star became a mother to three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River.
The interpreter at various times in her life has published several images with her children. Nevertheless, In recent years, several of his followers have noticed the absence of the little ones in their social networks.
Now, the actress, on Wednesday, October 19, shared a series of “selfies” on Instagram in which her followers asked her about her children and the alleged excess of plastic surgeries she has.
(Don’t stop reading: Daughters of a pastry chef who made Mickey cake say he died of ‘bullying’).These questions annoyed Megan who answered the question about her children with sarcasm.
“Wait a minute. Do I have kids? I knew I was forgetting something. Quick. Someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That was the last place I saw my kids. If someone sees them, leave them in the lost property area.“, replied the actress.
Several users applauded that the actress of the ‘Ninja Turtles’ will answer their haters for questioning her work as a mother. In addition, they highlighted that The main reason she does not post photos with her children is because Noah, Bodhi and Journey are in the care of her ex-partner.
Secondly, Internet users highlighted the surgeries that the actress has undergone and argue that her face is totally different from when she was young. Several even pointed out that she looks like Kim Kardashian.
(Keep reading: Juan Duque confirms breakup with Lina Tejeiro: 15 days ago we cut communication).
“So much plastic surgery I thought I was Kim Kardashian”; “She looks nothing like Megan. Too much plastic surgery…very sad…”; “Are you slowly transforming into a Kardashian?” one follower commented.
More news
Catalina Gómez confesses about the death of her parents: “The hardest moment”
Yeferson Cossio surprised his fans with Resident Evil ‘cosplay’
With an Excel table, a woman organizes her love life and outings with suitors
“It’s not healthy”: critics appear to Shakira for a song with hints at Piqué
WEATHER TRENDS
October 24, 2022, 02:50 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.