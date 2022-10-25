Megan Fox ironically responds to a follower who asked about her children – People – Culture

Actress Megan Fox has been criticized for her role as a mother on social media. During her long relationship with actor Brian Austin Green, the ‘Transformers’ star became a mother to three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River.

The interpreter at various times in her life has published several images with her children. Nevertheless, In recent years, several of his followers have noticed the absence of the little ones in their social networks.

Now, the actress, on Wednesday, October 19, shared a series of “selfies” on Instagram in which her followers asked her about her children and the alleged excess of plastic surgeries she has.

(Don’t stop reading: Daughters of a pastry chef who made Mickey cake say he died of ‘bullying’).These questions annoyed Megan who answered the question about her children with sarcasm.

“Wait a minute. Do I have kids? I knew I was forgetting something. Quick. Someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That was the last place I saw my kids. If someone sees them, leave them in the lost property area.“, replied the actress.

Several users applauded that the actress of the ‘Ninja Turtles’ will answer their haters for questioning her work as a mother. In addition, they highlighted that The main reason she does not post photos with her children is because Noah, Bodhi and Journey are in the care of her ex-partner.

Secondly, Internet users highlighted the surgeries that the actress has undergone and argue that her face is totally different from when she was young. Several even pointed out that she looks like Kim Kardashian.

(Keep reading: Juan Duque confirms breakup with Lina Tejeiro: 15 days ago we cut communication).

“So much plastic surgery I thought I was Kim Kardashian”; “She looks nothing like Megan. Too much plastic surgery…very sad…”; “Are you slowly transforming into a Kardashian?” one follower commented.

More news

Catalina Gómez confesses about the death of her parents: “The hardest moment”

Yeferson Cossio surprised his fans with Resident Evil ‘cosplay’

With an Excel table, a woman organizes her love life and outings with suitors

“It’s not healthy”: critics appear to Shakira for a song with hints at Piqué

WEATHER TRENDS