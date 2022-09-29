Megan Fox is a trend for speaking with her lower teeth, but why shouldn’t you imitate her?

Megan fox It has become a trend on social networks and not because of some strange gift from your partner Machine Gun Kelly or because she has returned to the single list, but because the way she speaks has gone viral, which consists of showing her lower teeth, a condition that has caused that hundreds of girls are imitating her.

The sexy bombshell who has been away from the cinema but is still considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, has appeared on the scene again by proposing a particular dynamic that tries to talk showing bottom teeth and according to speculation, this would have been born of a strong self-insecurity.

It is that the adolescents have noticed that in the interviews of the beautiful actress she shows her lower teeth since these, apparently, are used as a resource when engaging in a dialogue. Also, the own Megan exposes this detail more strongly on some occasionsand perhaps without realizing it, which is why many now want to speak like her.

On the other hand, many experts in the field assure that this way of speaking, given her physiognomy, is not normal, but that she does it as an expression of insecurity in front of the cameras and the publichowever, this managed to be a trend.







Why shouldn’t you talk to your bottom teeth like Megan Fox? Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Why shouldn’t you talk with your bottom teeth?

According to the opinion of some specialists, speaking with the lower teeth can cause bite problems, since doing so constantly can cause not only that the mouth does not close but also the deformation of the face.

It should be noted that many people have a special bite that makes them speak with their lower teeth showing. This is related to what the lower jaw is more advanced than the upper. This skeletal problem is corrected only with surgeries.

Likewise, speaking like this can also affect the muscles of the face and cause atrophy, so it is recommended that speaking be natural.



