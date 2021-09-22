Megan Fox is a vampire in the Netflix movie trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Night Teeth, original film coming October 20. In the center, the misadventures of a university student who finds himself chauffeured by two vampires during a crazy night. Here is the trailer …
The cast of Night Teeth
The film stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Megan Fox, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig And Sydney Sweeney. The direction is by Adam Randall (Level Up), while the screenplay is the work of Brent Dillon.
The official synopsis
To earn some cash, eccentric college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) agrees to be a driver for a night. His task? Transporting two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party around Los Angeles. Fascinated by their charm, the young man soon discovers that the two clients also feel something for him … an implacable thirst for blood. The night gets out of hand and Benny finds himself in the middle of a clandestine war between some rival vampire tribes and the guardians of humanity led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), ready to do anything to send the dangerous creatures back into the shadows. As dawn approaches, Benny must choose between fear and temptation if he is to survive and save the city of angels.