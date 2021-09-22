Megan Fox is a vampire in the Netflix movie trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Night Teeth, original film coming October 20. In the center, the misadventures of a university student who finds himself chauffeured by two vampires during a crazy night. Here is the trailer …

The cast of Night Teeth

The film stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Megan Fox, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig And Sydney Sweeney. The direction is by Adam Randall (Level Up), while the screenplay is the work of Brent Dillon.

The official synopsis