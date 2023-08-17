Megan Fox Is Collaborating With Diablo IV In Ways You Wouldn’t Have Imagined

The popular actress appears in a brief spot for the popular Activision Blizzard title.

Lilith is the great antagonist of Diablo IV

Diablo IV, the popular Blizzard title, is already on the market The launch didn’t go as expected, but it went much betterSince it has been reported that this new installment of the legendary franchise has turned out to be Blizzard’s best ever launch of a video game, which undoubtedly would have lauded more than one manager for the result.

on this basis it appears With the blizzard they didn’t think it would stop here, as there will be two expansions for Diablo IV in development, which will undoubtedly help further expand the trajectory of the game. However, until that moment arrives, it looks like the American company has planned a small promotion for its players.

If You Send In A Video Of Your Death In The Game, You’ll Be Entered In This Weird Diablo IV Gift With Megan Fox

Diablo IV is a game in which its users are going to die. and many more. While these deaths may mean more or less, the truth is that with a little publicity, Activision Blizzard will somewhat reward these deaths. In a new promotional video, it has become possible to see how actress Megan Fox is going to make a small collaboration with Diablo IV, so that all send video of your death in game He would likely welcome Fox and praise his death.

The method is quite simple, since it will be necessary Upload a video showing this outcome of the character on TikTok or Twitter before June 8 Using the hashtag #DiabloDeaths, it’s enough for Megan Fox to see the message. Of course, it should be noted that there are probably thousands of videos sent, so the chances that whoever you send yours to is lucky are slim. You can check out the promotional tweet below:

#DiabloIV Here it is, embrace the bloodshed. Share your in-game death videos on Twitter or TikTok #diablodeaths to have a chance to read your testimonial @Megan Fox On 8th June. pic.twitter.com/dSgG2yuNbS – Devil (@Diablo) 6 June 2023

For the rest, remember that this success, Diablo IV is available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One and PCIt is expected that all expansions currently in development will be released on all platforms, although it is likely that they will only reach the current generation.