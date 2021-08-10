Megan Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, she turned the page after the farewell to Brian Austin Green

In May, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced the end of their marriage. The actress has turned the page. She was spotted by the Daily Mail in the company of her new boyfriend, thirty-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two were immortalized as they left a bar and exchanged a kiss that leaves little room for doubt.

Megan Fox page turn after the end of marriage to Brian Austin Green. The two actors, who in the course of their relationship have become parents of three children: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River have said goodbye. Fox was spotted by the Daily Mail in the company of her new boyfriend, the thirty-year-old rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

Loading... Advertisements

About Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were paparazzi as they left a Bar in Los Angeles and then exchanged a tender kiss. Kelly’s real name is Richard Colson Bake. Born in 1990, he is a rapper. Between 2016 and 2018 there was talk of him following a clash he had on social media with Eminem, after making appreciations about his daughter. Marshall Mathers fixed it and told him that his flops matched Kelly’s hits. Machine Gun Kelly has also worked as an actor in films such as Beyond the Lights, Nerve, Bird Box and most recently The King of Staten Island.

The marriage between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green is over

Last May, Megan Fox announced that she had now separated from her husband. Brian Austin Green also confirmed the separation in his podcast “… With Brian Austin Green”, stating that it was the actress who decided to leave him. Fox would have a premonitory dream about the end of her marriage. At a time when she was away from her husband to make a film, she also told him that she knew she was better off without him: “She told me that she felt more like herself, that she was better off when she was away from me to work”. So, by mutual agreement, they decided to spend some time away. In the past, after making this choice they were then back together. But this time it didn’t turn out that way. At the moment, Meghan Fox is dating Machine Gun Kelly. Brian Austin Green has also turned the page. He was spotted, in fact, with model Courtney Stodden.