Megan Fox is expecting her first baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly made a reference to having a child with his partner, after he dedicated a song to his fiancée, the actress Megan fox where she talked about her “unborn child”, is Megan pregnant?

The 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, dating Megan since May 2020 and the couple announced their engagement in January this year. Rumors indicate that the couple will have their first child and will formalize their relationship during the next month.

“MGK” took the stage during the award ceremony. Billboard Music Awards this Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he performed his song “Twinflame” and dedicated it to Megan Fox, whom he referred to as his wife… and their son.

“I wrote this song for my wife…” Already halfway through the piece he said: “This is for our unborn child”. The phrase was spontaneous, since it does not appear in the original recording.

“People in the audience looked puzzled and said, ‘Wife?'” pointed out the medium E!

During the song, while talking about her unborn child, subtly heard a heartbeat under the song The heartbeat stopped and MGK sang: “Go to sleep, I’ll see you in my dreams. This changes everything. Now I have to free you.”

At the end of the performance, the camera turned to Megan, present at the hearing and she was crying, so the question also arose as to whether it was a miscarriage.

The romance of MGK and Megan Fox

Last week, MGK hinted that he and Megan they could run away to get married and formalize their commitment. In this regard, he stated on “The Late Late Show”, presenter James Corden asked the singer if he would really consider running away, and he replied: “I want to let… let the world see it as it comes.”

And added: “The location is difficult, trying to find a place that matches my [visin] artistic”.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan have been relatively unorthodox throughout their romance. The couple made a strange ritual when they got engaged. After sharing details of the romantic moment on social media in January, Megan wrote: “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic.