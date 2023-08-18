Megan Fox Is Scary To Be With, She’s Not Even Blushing

Megan Fox is one of those actresses who steals everyone’s heart. Her impressive physique and her great talent have led her to conquer the world of Hollywood and her followers, making her always the center of attention. However, although the appearance of the protagonist of ‘Satanic Temptation’ is excellent, It is said that the standards of cleanliness in your house are not good. Although it is surprising, according to Triple UK, the famous has declared on some occasion that she does not put the toilet seat down and is not very clean in her house. According to information collected by FHM magazine, some time ago the interpreter herself assured that “living with me is terrible.” I don’t clean, my clothes end up where I take them off. I forgot to flush the toilet. Friends would say to me, ‘Megan, you didn’t flush.'”

Meghan Fox has muscle dysmorphia

Apart from this shocking statement, the ‘Transformers’ hero has also made other revelations which has created a lot of curiosity among his fans. The Hollywood actress confessed during an interview that she is suffering from body dysmorphia., a mental health disorder that other celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz and Natalie Imbruglia have also admitted to suffering from. The celebrity spoke with the sports magazine Sports Illustrated, whose cover she was on this month, and in the midst of a media interaction, she admitted that she never loved her body and was unable to see herself as others. Was

Megan Fox said: “I have body dysmorphia. As reviewed by CNN, I never really see myself the way other people see me. “There was never a point in my life when I fell in love with my body. Never,” he added. Biobiochile also learned from that conversation that he also assured that the symptoms of the disorder began in his childhood: “When I was young, it was like an obsession that I had this should look like. And why I was so conscious of my body at such a young age, I’m not sure. I think, the journey of loving myself is going to be endless,” she reflected. In this regard, she said that she hopes that people will not pay so much attention to her physical appearance, but to her aura: “My aura is rainbow and it is special,” she said.

What is Meghan Fox’s condition?

Muscle dysmorphia is a type of mental health disorder in which a person “perceives defects in their physical appearance that are not obvious or slightly visible to other people,” as defined by the MSD Medical Manual. As the Mayo Clinic states, the disease can lead to those who develop it “feeling so embarrassed, fearful and anxious that many social situations are avoided.” This condition, which forces the patient to hide the defects that he obsessively “detects”, affects mostly women, however, Statistics show that only 2.9% of people develop it, as is the case with Megan Fox according to her own statement.