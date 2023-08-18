Sports

Megan Fox is wearing one of the sexiest outfits ever, wet and transparent

Megan Fox is back on Instagram With the most explosive photo (what a play on words, eh). The truth is that we are used to the actress flaunting her fabulous body and showing us with impossible ‘looks’ that serve only to pose, with great security, on the red carpet or on the social networks (are you in the sea? Can imagine going to the coast in that tiny bikini with which Instagram lit up recently?).

Yet, when she published the photo that brings us here, the “wall” of comments on the image was filled with “hot” meaning emoji and other applause, which encouraged her to enjoy and empower herself with her figure. encouraged to make.

At the beginning of the year, Megan Fox radically changed her ‘look’ (she launched with a ‘bob’ cut with blonde hair and bangs), and now she’s back her distinctive long black hair And, for the images, she has sported some wings that transform her into a forest nymph.

This dress will thrill you, what a fantasy of pictures and what a sexy lady.

We’re fans that her followers reflect so candidly in the comments that “she’s out of breath” or that she’s having “heat stroke.” And we are also fans of Megan. If you’re in the same boat as us and you share her interest in both fashion and beauty, check out this makeup trick Megan Fox uses to get the wide-awake effect.

Would you dare to pose on social media wearing a dress like this?

headshot of sylvia lorente

Silvia Lorente specializes in ‘celebrities’, lifestyle and sexuality and ‘millennials’ specializing in pop culture and the LGBT+ community.

She graduated in journalism from URJC in Madrid, studied dubbing modules and has over 10 years of experience managing digital platforms and social networks (she also maintains her fashion and ‘celebrities’ blog, ‘La Otra Shoe Last’). ‘ and won awards, and globally coordinated the fashion and beauty team in the agency’s digital department for two years).

She has since contributed to InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ, and has been creating content for Cosmopolitan since 2015.

In his spare time, he is now a professional DJ pursuing a master’s degree and throws tarot cards at those who have doubts about their future.

