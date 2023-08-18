Megan Fox is wearing one of the sexiest outfits ever, wet and transparent

Megan Fox is back on Instagram With the most explosive photo (what a play on words, eh). The truth is that we are used to the actress flaunting her fabulous body and showing us with impossible ‘looks’ that serve only to pose, with great security, on the red carpet or on the social networks (are you in the sea? Can imagine going to the coast in that tiny bikini with which Instagram lit up recently?).

Yet, when she published the photo that brings us here, the “wall” of comments on the image was filled with “hot” meaning emoji and other applause, which encouraged her to enjoy and empower herself with her figure. encouraged to make.

At the beginning of the year, Megan Fox radically changed her ‘look’ (she launched with a ‘bob’ cut with blonde hair and bangs), and now she’s back her distinctive long black hair And, for the images, she has sported some wings that transform her into a forest nymph.

This dress will thrill you, what a fantasy of pictures and what a sexy lady.

We’re fans that her followers reflect so candidly in the comments that “she’s out of breath” or that she’s having “heat stroke.” And we are also fans of Megan. If you’re in the same boat as us and you share her interest in both fashion and beauty, check out this makeup trick Megan Fox uses to get the wide-awake effect.

Would you dare to pose on social media wearing a dress like this?