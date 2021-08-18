Megan Fox: “Jennifer’s Body flopped because of my negative media image”

Megan Fox analyzes the dark period of her career, when the media distorted her image after the Transfomers saga, damaging the release of the satirical Jennifer’s Body.

Retracing your career, Megan Fox analyzed the reasons for the flop of feminist horror comedy Jennifer’s Body, signed by Diablo Cody, attributing the blame to its negative image created by the media after Tranformers.

A ghostly Megan Fox starring in Jennifer’s Body

Megan Fox expressed her point of view on the negative parable of her career after the Transformers saga during the podcast Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut, reflecting on the fate of Jennifer’s Body, which has only recently been re-evaluated:

“It’s a vicious circle. I didn’t expect the film to be reevaluated, of course I’m proud of it. I’m happy for Diablo and I’m happy for director Karyn Kusama, these people have worked hard to make a quality project that has been criticized. for reasons that have nothing to do with the film. A lot is tied to my image at the time and what the media wrote about me. The film never had a real chance. “

Friends Jennifer (Megan Fox) and Needy (Amanda Seyfried) in a scene from the film Jennifer's body

Jennifer’s Body tells the story of a possessed female student who feeds on male schoolmates: The marketing campaign focused on the sexy aspect of the film so much that Roger Ebert labeled it ‘Twilight for the boys’. Few critics understood the true intent of the film, made by women to question the sexualization of the female body.

One of the reasons behind the misunderstanding, for Megan Fox, is her image as a sex bomb of the era created by the media after Transformers:

“At the time of the release of the film the media had a negative image of me, after the success of Transformers and the fame the libel process began and it happened while I was on the promotional tour of Jennifer’s Body. I remember that it all happened. all of a sudden, people saw me negatively, as if I had bad intentions or as if I was selfish and superficial “.

After criticizing director Michael Bay, who compared her to Napoleon and Adolf Hitler, executive producer Steven Spielberg made Megan Fox move away from the Transformers franchise, but according to the actress, what she immediately confirms the existence of misogyny and difficulty. of being a teenager in such a society. In recent years, however, Megan Fox has noticed a change when she saw people dressed up as her character in Jennifer’s Body for Halloween, the result of a collective rethinking due to the #MeToo movement:

“Being a teenager is not easy at all. The way other girls interact with you in school, or the expectations of you from the outside world and the media, all tell you how to dress and how to behave, the pressure is too much. I guess. that every girl feels the same feeling of oppression. “