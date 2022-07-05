Megan Fox joins the Barbie fashion with these pink outfits

Megan fox She just released a documentary, “Life in Pink,” with her fiancé, singer Machine Gun Kelly. To attend the premieres of her project, she decided to opt for a style Barbie 100% with outfits with something in common: the color pink.

There is no way that any photographer would pass by Megan fox in these presentations with these tremendous looks. The pink It is one of the trend colors 2022 thanks to brands like Valentino that created entire collections with different shades of this color.

Megan Fox prefers pink to return to red carpets. Photo: Instagram.

Zendaya, Ariana Grande or Megan fox are some of those who have joined this group of women from pink that honor the top doll in the world and the movie on the horizon for next year: Barbie.

Megan fox not only dressed in pinkbut decided to dye her hair that color too but mixed with platinum, giving it that exclusive touch and very similar to that of Barbie. Her first outfit was a dress pink pastel, short, tight and deep neckline combined with sandals pink with ankle straps.

This dress highlighted her curves, both the bust and waist and hips, as well as stylized her. Why? Well, it was due to this clear hue that, being closer to white, adds light to your skin but also works as a great ally to stylize legs and torso.

Megan Fox clones our favorite doll: Barbie. Photo: Instagram.

an extra look Barbie it was this that he chose Megan fox for a performance at Madison Square Garden. The actress opted for a draped pencil skirt with a V-hem along with a halter neckline crop top in fuchsia satin. She accessorized with a fuchsia mini bag and sandals very similar to the previous look but in the same color as her outfit.

In this case, the skirt is a great option for those women who do not have prominent hips and want to achieve them with a piece. The central draping and the adjustment in the waist area allow your hips to appear wider and more attractive in relation to your waist and bust.

Megan fox already prepared to be the new Barbie. Dare to paint your wardrobe pink!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!