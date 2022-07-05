Entertainment

Megan Fox joins the Barbie fashion with these pink outfits

Megan fox She just released a documentary, “Life in Pink,” with her fiancé, singer Machine Gun Kelly. To attend the premieres of her project, she decided to opt for a style Barbie 100% with outfits with something in common: the color pink.

There is no way that any photographer would pass by Megan fox in these presentations with these tremendous looks. The pink It is one of the trend colors 2022 thanks to brands like Valentino that created entire collections with different shades of this color.

