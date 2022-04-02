Megan Fox Just Debuted a Dramatic Tinker Bell-Style Fringe

Just after Selena Gomez revealed her bottleneck bangs on TikTok, Megan fox jumps on the fringe trend. On March 31, the actress debuted a look somewhere between curtain and side bangs, with lots of medium-length locks framing her face in the front and the rest of her hair in a high bun. What do we call this style? doTinkerbell punk? Modern Zooey Deschanel? Fox did have a stint on New Girl after all…

Stylist Dimitris Giannetos posted photos of the new style on Instagramin which he appeared to Megan fox with thigh-high boots (it’s not just for winter anymore!) and a sheer blue crop top. As for Fox, she showed off the look while rocking out fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s new album at stories.

Fox and Kelly are currently planning a gothic wedding at which Pete Davidson will be in attendance. The couple is targeting 2023, which will give Megan fox plenty of time to grow out your bangs if you don’t want them as part of your bridal look.

Megan Fox stunned with bangs and a top bun, Instagram @meganfox

Supposing that the fringe is real and not with clips, this is Fox’s first major cut in a long time. During the last year she has had very consistent hair, almost always long, slightly wavy and parted in the center. Although he sometimes wears it wavy and sometimes straight, he rarely deviates from those three attributes.