Megan Fox, Kate Winslet and other actors who hated their roles

The characters they are very important in the stories, since they tell us what happens and they take us little by little into said fictional or real world. Behind each of them there are always different actors.

These actors are in charge of interpreting them and for this, they study them in detail from the first moment they receive the script. Some performers are completely smitten with the role they’ve been given, but others aren’t so lucky.

There are several celebrities who hated the characters that made them famous, or that helped them boost their acting fame. Next, we will tell you the reasons and which are the least loved roles.

The actors hated their characters

jamie dornan

If we talk about actors who hate their characters, we cannot ignore jamie dornan. The interpreter rose to world fame with the trilogy Fifty Shades of Greywhere he had to put himself in the shoes of a millionaire with quite disturbing sexual tastes.

Related news

Christian Gray quickly became one of his most popular roles. It should be noted that while he works on this film adaptation, the interpreter also participated in the series The Fall, where he gave life to a murderer. The reality is that she hated both characters. During an interview, the actor assured that he was not very sure about accepting these roles, since both were very unpleasant for him.

Megan fox

Even though Megan fox He had already earned a place in the world of cinema, his world fame was enhanced by his participation in Transformers. In this 2007 film, the interpreter became a femme fatale.

However, this production and her character marked her for life… and not in the best way. Apparently, director Michael Bay engaged in misogynistic behavior throughout filming with Megan fox. To such an extent that the actress came to compare him with Hitler.

Kate Winlest

Without a doubt, Kate Winslet She is one of the actresses most loved by the public and most applauded by specialized critics. Throughout her career, the interpreter gave us characters that became unforgettable.

However, one of them is the most remembered by the audience. This is Rose, the protagonist of titanica. The truth is that the actress does not hate the movie or her character, but she does hate how she acted in it.

Robert Pattinson

Another of the actors who hates the character that made him famous. Although before Twilight he was part of Harry Potter, there is no doubt that the worldwide fame of Robert Pattinson came when he put himself in the shoes of Edward Cullen.

His participation in the successful saga began in 2008 and ended in 2012. For a long time he was linked to the famous vampire, but the truth is that the actor already showed his discontent during the filming of the tapes. According to him, Edward is “the most ridiculous person in the world”. Do you know another anecdote of a famous actor?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!