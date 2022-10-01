Megan Fox leaves her brunette hair behind and goes platinum blonde

Many of our trusted ‘celebrities’ seem to have no hesitation in turning 360° to their hair regardless of the color or the new cut to undergo. Some go from one day to the next from being mythical blondes to brunettes and vice versa; and others change their XXL hair for the acclaimed ‘bob’ or ‘clavicut’ cut. The last to join a radical change has been Megan fox, who has put herself in the hands of her trusted hairdresser to abandon the dark hair with which she had spent the last year and enter a color that has been establishing itself as an absolute trend for years and that only the most daring end up joining it: platinum blonde, although at this tone It is also called as ‘ice white’ among beauty experts lately.

Megan Fox continues to wear her usual length (up to her hips) added to a bangs that gives a renewed air to her face. But her drastic hair color change has led it to be compared –once again– with the Kardashian sisters, specifically with Kim. Take a look at the new Megan and then judge for yourself:

kim kardashian surprised at the MET Gala with her platinum blonde and left the whole world speechless. But in the case of Megan Fox, who has already dared more times with this color, she has not attracted so much attention to the change in ‘look’, but the resemblance that she bears with her friend. The actress has always been in the spotlight because there are those who accuse her of wanting to resemble the Kardashian clan at all costs. So her new hair accumulates thousands of comments ensuring that she looks like Kim. And it’s so much by the white color of the mane like the gray of the roots It is practically the same as the one Kim currently wears.

