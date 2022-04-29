Megan Fox lets her 9-year-old son wear dresses

The actress Megan fox he has kept his three children out of fame and the media; however, these days it was news after her statements in a recent interview with the magazine Glamor UK.

Fox, famous for her roles in the Transformers saga and for starring in the film “Diabolical Temptation”, revealed that her eldest son, 9 years old, has been a victim of bullying and harassment for using Women dresses.

“I bought a bunch of books that went into these things and went into the full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender kids,” she mentioned in the interview.

“Some of the books are about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothes however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality,” she added.

Currently, Megan Fox is engaged to the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The father of her children is Brian AustinGreenwho was her partner between 2010 and 2021. In addition to noah shannonthe actress and model has Bodhi Ransom Green (8 years old) and Journey River Green (5 years old).



Megan and her children’s father Brian Austin Green. Archive.



Two of Megan Fox’s three children. Instagram Megan Fox.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink blood for love

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, until now one of the most established couples in the world of entertainment, are something to talk about for their unusual practices, among them they drink their own blood for ritual purposes and thus seal their commitment.

After announcing her separation from Brian Austin Green and leaving behind more than a decade as a couple, actress Megan Fox began a relationship in 2020 with singer Machine Gun Kelly and since then they have surprised more than one with all the crazy things they do for love.

In early 2022, the couple announced their engagement through their Instagram account, the “Transformers” actress posted a video showing how the rapper gets down on his knees, pulls out a small black box and shows him the ring. of compromise.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love and karma,” Megan wrote.

In that publication he also emphasized, “and then we drank each other’s blood”, until then many thought it was a poetic phrase, but it had a more literal connotation.

*With information from El Tiempo/GDA.

