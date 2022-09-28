Megan Fox looks more protuberant in Fashion Week and raises suspicions

United States.- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They were seen very elegant yesterday in Milan, Italy. The famous 36-year-old, she was very low-cut in a green tank top, leading many to think that she may have “made new breast implants”.

As for her fiancé, he donned a burgundy trench coat, a black shirt with a graphic red skeleton print, black leather pants, and black lace-up boots, plus they both wore matching bucket hats, as they stepped out. to dinner during Fashion Week.

She also wore dark green animal print pants with lace-up details that showed off her long Kim Shui legs. Megan also donned a larger red and green plaid button down shirt, as for her hairstyle, she wore her hair down. At dinner she was accompanied by the singer’s 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. The young lady wore a low-key look with light wash ripped jeans and Yeezy Foam Runners.

Megan, who was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, left her hair natural, in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and down to her waist. She accentuated her look with gold spiky heels. Her face was perfectly made up, she had a winged liquid liner, while on her lips she had a matte pink shade and a darker shade of lip liner. Fox was also carrying a transparent handbag.

