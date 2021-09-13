Megan Fox, love for Machine Gun Kelly (and Brian Austin Green’s reaction)

Question and answer social between Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green. The American star, in fact, has published in his Instagram profile the first photo with her new boyfriend, the Texan rapper Colson Baker, known under the pseudonym of Machine Gun Kelly: «A terribly boy nice», She wrote in the caption, a short but incisive declaration of love. “My heart is yours“.

With over a million likes, the post did not go unnoticed. So that the now ex-husband by Megan, Austin Green in fact, has decided to replicate in a manner pungent: «Of the boys terribly beautiful», He wrote posting the photos of his four children (Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, in addition to Kassius, 18, had from the previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil). “My heart is theirs.”

If they also flew big words between Megan and Brian, married by ten years, it is not known, but for sure it is historical star from Beverly Hills 90210 does not seem to have taken it well separation: “I found out for myself that my wife had another relationship, but I won’t add anything else », he said speaking with “Hollywood Raw Podcast”. “However, I haven’t found out on social media or magazines“.

Brian’s tone, up until a few days ago, seemed like it anyway conciliatory: «I recognize that the situation between me and Megan is now terriblebut I wish her the best because I want that both you and our children are happy. Unfortunately it all happened in a unfortunate moment and impossible to predict, between virus and quarantine. We didn’t expect to have to deal with this wave of news“.

Yes, because of rumors about their breakup they have circulated by the tens. Brian, though, the only thing he cares about right now is protect his children: “There are no written rules for one proper co-parenting», Adds the Californian actor, born in 1973.« We know the situation we are experiencing will affect children: it’s our turn manage the impact on their lives. “

On closer inspection, the controversial post Brian tends to just that: ok a new relationships, but always holding the focus on the children.

