Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly confesses that he stabbed himself to impress her

Machine Gun Kelly recently talked about the time he accidentally stabbed himself in an attempt to impress his girlfriend: Megan Fox.

Colson Baker, known by many as Machine Gun Kelly, confessed to having stabbed alone while trying to impress his girlfriend, Megan Fox. The famous American rapper made his film debut in 2014, playing the role of the vengeful ex-boyfriend in the film Beyond The Lights.

Over the years, Baker has starred in many films and in 2020 he was cast in an independent film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, on the set of which he met his famous girlfriend. Fox is a 21st-century icon: praised for her beauty and her many performances, most notably in the Transformers franchise and starring role in Jennifer’s Body.

The rapper recently appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a t-shirt with his girlfriend’s face; during his appearance he recounted the time he accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Fox early in their relationship.

“Travis Barker gave me this knife with an engraving from my new album on it … I was like, ‘Look at this knife, it’s cool’, then I threw it in air and when it came down it stuck in mine. but no“Explained Machine Gun Kelly, showing the scar to the conductor.