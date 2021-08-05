Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly would be “Twin Flames”

What does that mean?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, made headlines in May when they were spotted driving together on the Calabasas streets. Since then, the two have always been together and by now the couple’s relationship has evolved into something more ardent than a simple adventure. Fox says they are “Twin Flames.”

“I knew right away that Colson was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said during the couple’s first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually the point at which a soul has ascended to a level high enough that it can be divided into two different bodies at once. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him almost immediately, because I felt it immediately.”

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Fox’s explanation of the phenomenon is quite accurate. A twin flame, he says, is when two people emerge from one soul. “A twin flame is a very interesting concept,” he told Refinery29. “The way twin flames work is that you have to be awakened, and aware that the other person is your twin flame.”

Both people need to be aware that they are twin flames for mating to work. From their interview, it seems that Fox and Kelly are both completely certain of their status as twin flames. “I think it was the second day [di riprese del video di Colson]”, said Fox. ” I asked him to come to my caravan for lunch, and I explained all these astrology things to him. I immediately went deep. I knew this before I even did his chart, I told him: you have a moon in Pisces. I could tell by his energy.”

He added that he had asked Kelly “900,000 questions.” Being someone’s twin flame is not dissimilar to being their soulmate, but it’s much more intense — and while many people believe you can have multiple soulmates throughout your life, you can only have one twin flame. However, it is not always a romantic connection: a twin flame can manifest itself even in an intense friendship.

