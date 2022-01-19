Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement ring is a crown of thorns that cannot be removed

Blood red marriage proposal for Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly. A few days after the happy announcement, sinister details emerge on theengagement ring designed by the rapper together with British jewelry designer Stephen Webster.

Meghan Fox’s engagement ring

As explicitly requested by the singer, the jewel, a contrarié with two drop-shaped gems, consists of two bands that hold together an emerald and a diamond, the stones that recall the birthplace of Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly. To be precise, “the bands are actually thorns. So if you try to take it off, it hurts, ”revealed the author of Bloody Valentine to Vogue. Not a small detail, which risks transforming the fairytale ring into a real nightmare for the actress, who at this point will be forced to present herself at the altar.

«He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful both for Megan and for himself – explained the designer, who at the suggestion of the singer arranged the emerald and the diamond so that they made up a sort of« dark heart »-. He gave me a lot of material in an almost lyrical form ». Machine Gun Kelly is “perhaps the most romantic story I’ve had to work with.”

The eccentric couple, who in recent months have made themselves known for their oddities and their decidedly alternative tastes, have already announced the date of the wedding. As in a perfect horror film, the wedding will be celebrated on November 1, 2022, between the Halloween party and the day of the dead. Because, as the singer clarified, “love is pain!”.