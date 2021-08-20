Megan Fox makes a dedication to her new boyfriend on social media. The ex-husband responds in kind

Frecciatine social between Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The American star, in fact, posted on her Instagram profile the first photo with her new boyfriend, the Texan rapper Colson Baker, writing: “My heart is yours”. Immediate reply of the ex-wife, who publishes the images of her four children and writes: “My heart is theirs”.

“A terribly handsome boy,” adds the actress and model of her new love, known by the pseudonym of Machine Gun Kelly. The post has collected over a million likes and has not gone unnoticed even in the eyes of the ex-husband, the famous actor ofBeverly Hills 90210, who responded with “terribly beautiful boys”, posting a shot that portrays the four children (Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, Journey, 4, and Kassius, 18, born from the previous relationship with his colleague Vanessa Marcil).

“I found out on my own that my wife was having another relationship, but that’s all. In any case, I didn’t find out on social media or magazines ”, the actor had also declared speaking to Hollywood Raw Podcast of the break with Fox.

In short, the climate between ex does not seem relaxed, even if the actor recently stated: “I must admit that the situation between me and Megan is currently terrible, but I wish her the best because I want her and our children to be happy”.

Beyond the rumors about the breakup and the tensions between exes, Brian Austin Green also wanted to specify that in the first place there are the children: “We know that the situation we are going through will affect the children: it is our job to manage the impact on their lives “.