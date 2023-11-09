Megan Fox never wanted famous toxic ex-girlfriends to be ‘canceled’

Movies





Megan Fox is trying to keep her peace after opening up about abusive famous exes in her new poetry book.

“I’m not trying to cancel anyone,” the “Transformers” star said, per People, during a conversation with Bustle editor Samantha Leitch at Racket NYC on Tuesday.

“I am not karma,” she continued. “I can’t control how other people react to my art.”

The actress – who was promoting her book “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” – said the names of the criminals were “irrelevant”.

Fox said, “For once, it should be about me,” adding that he had to “hold back” some of his more “wild” writing.

“I was held back by how much I’ve been through,” she said.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star, who opened up about her struggles and past heartbreaks, said she’s not afraid to receive feedback for her work.

“You will never cancel me because I am not a bad person. …You can try,” she added.

Fox’s poems have sparked curiosity among fans after she opened up about her “abusive relationships” with “very famous” people.

“Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships,” she said during an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​on Tuesday.

“I am only publicly associated with a few people. But I shared energy with – I guess, we could say – people who were awesome people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

The men Fox was referring to do not appear to be her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, or ex-boyfriends Shia LaBeouf and David Gallagher.

Fox also explained that the poems are not meant to serve as a memoir or exposé, despite alluding to her painful past.

The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ actress was encouraged to publish the book by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

She also dedicated several poems to the rock star, whom she got engaged to in January 2022 after two years of dating.

Fox apparently referred to MGK as a “32-year-old narcissist” and his “true love, twin flame.”

She also spoke openly about her miscarriage in poems titled “I” and “II”.

“There’s an ultrasound at your bedside, 10 weeks and 1 day… Do you think if she could have done it, she would have left a suicide note?” The actress wrote.

“But now I have to say goodbye. She added, “I close my eyes and imagine them holding you tight to my chest, like they’re tearing you out of me.”

“I will pay any price, please tell me, what is the ransom for his soul?”

Fox has three children with Green, to whom he was married for nearly 10 years before separating.











