Megan Fox on her future as an actress: “I’m going to grow up”

American actress, model and entrepreneur, Megan Fox is back in the limelight in the modern film scene after a long period of silence. The performer achieved international success in the television series Hope & Faith, and then marked his most evocative roles in the first two films of the saga of the Transformers, playing mikaela banes. Today Megan Fox is returning to talk about herself in a particularly positive way, thanks to her appearance in films such as Midnight in the Switchgrass, coming soon, where the actress will act alongside Bruce Willis. Recently, Megan Fox gave an interview to the Washington Post where she talked about her future as an actress. In this article, we have reported his words in detail.

Megan Fox talks about her future as an actress

As mentioned, during an interview with the pens of the Washington Post, Megan Fox talked about her future as an actress, revealing that she intends to take part in a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe. The interpreter has, in fact, told of having grown up as a true fan of comics and graphic novels and of being looking for funny and, decidedly, unconventional roles. In this regard, Megan Fox said: “I want to grow up as an actress. I feel like I’ve wasted a lot of time. Now I intend to take on new challenges and improve more and more”.

In any case, for now the actress did not want to Overreach on very precise planes; avoiding naming characters who have aroused his interest. As previously mentioned, between 2007 and 2009, Megan Fox took part in the Transformers franchise, in two films directed by Michael Bay. In 2011, however, the performer did not re-join the cast of Transformers 3 due to a series of Differences with the director, whom she accused of being a despot. During an interview with GQ, then, the filmmaker defended his professional point of view, justifying himself with the need for a serious and intense preparation required by everyone before starting shooting on the set.

The actress’s plans

Going forward in her interview with the Washington Post, Megan Fox added that, in her future as an actress, she would gladly take part in a possible sequel to Jennifer’s Body. In this regard, the interpreter expressed himself in this way: “I don’t think it’s that hard to write a sequel. For now, they are trying to make a series; the idea is really strong! Over the years, Jennifer’s Body has turned into a real classic of the horror genre“.

Later, the actress focused on her experience on the set of the film directed by Karyn Kusama and scripted by Diablo Cody, saying: “Each of us was perfectly aware of everything he was doing. At the same time, though, we were very annoyed by the way the studio was selling the film. We all thought Jennifer’s Body was a great film.”. In short, Megan Fox seemed very clear about the implications she intends to take on her career. We just have to wait for more news about his next projects to find out if he will get a role in the vast world of Cine-Comic!