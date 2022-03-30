Megan Fox on the Asuncion Coast

The Hollywood star, Megan Fox, arrived in our country this Monday, accompanying her partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is part of the Asunción megafestival 2022 billboard.

The artistic event starts tomorrow at Espacio Idesa, located on Madame Lynch and Aviadores del Chaco avenues, and will run until Wednesday the 23rd.

Megan Fox in our beautiful waterfront.mp4 Megan Fox and her partner rapper Machine Gun Kelly, on the Costanera de Asunción, today Monday, March 21, 2022. Video: Kindness.

On the afternoon of this Monday, the beautiful actress of “Transformers” and “Ninja Turtles” was a trend on the networks and the videos of her arrival at the Silvio Pettirossi airport in Luque, as well as her visit to the Costanera de Asunción, went viral. along with her rapper boyfriend, known for his hits “Bad Things”, “Wild Boy”, “Mind of a Stoner”, among others.

After 5:00 p.m., the couple, accompanied by security personnel and the festival organization, was filmed observing the Paraguay River and taking photos on the capital’s waterfront. It can even be seen that the musician greets people who circulate along the Asuncena avenue. The video was uploaded to the @sofiajure Twitter account.

The couple was in Argentina and Chile, respectively, since the rapper was part of the Lollapalooza festival held in those countries. This is the renowned event that brings together prominent figures in the field of international music.

In the viralized video, both Megan and her boyfriend Machine are seen wearing casual and informal outfits, in a striking pink color.

Megan.mp4 The Hollywood star, Megan Fox, arrived in our country on Monday, accompanying her partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Video: Kindness.

Megan Fox and her partner arrived in our country this Monday the 21st, around 2:00 p.m., on a private flight.