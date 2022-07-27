ads

Megan Fox has made a name for herself by starring in blockbusters like transformers a> and other movies. But at one point, Fox felt the need to address those who criticized his abilities. Although he was confident in his acting, it didn’t help that other talents like Quentin Tarantino praised his work.

Megan Fox once isolated herself due to criticism about her acting

MeganFox | Barry King/FilmMagic

Acting has been a passion for Fox since she was a teenager. The actor had even dropped out of school in the 11th grade.th to pursue a career full time. Her bet paid off and, after starring in the movies of transformersFox soon became a household name.

However, the further she advanced in her profession, the more she was exposed to certain criticisms regarding her performance. In a moment, the Jonah Hex star admitted that the criticism began to affect her. But she later regretted listening to her detractors.

“Why did I let them screw me over something I knew wasn’t true? Why did I succumb to that? When you tell someone that they are not good at something or that they are deficient, they can absorb that and it can become their reality, and create a life that reflects that negative shit you talked about them! We have to be careful with our words, they are powerful,” Fox once told Refinery.

This would lead to Fox creating his own mental prison that he had to break out of.

“I was like, F*** that, why did I live for a decade thinking I sucked at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led me to realize that I had been in a self-imposed prison for much of my life.”

Megan Fox once used Quentin Tarantino’s endorsement to defend her performance

Fox ended up impressing many in the industry with her performance. June director Jason Reitman, who produced Fox’s Jennifer’s Body was pleasantly surprised by what the actor could do in front of the camera.

“When someone is so beautiful, one wonders if she is going to have the goods… but she have the goods. He is capable of great things,” Reitman once told Cosmopolitan.

Fox managed to earn praise from other leading figures in the industry, which gave him more confidence in her. skills.

“Established comedians and Quentin Tarantino came up to me and said, ‘I really liked it. Jennifer Odys Byou were very good at that,'” he once told Harper’s Bazaar (via Yahoo). “People whose opinions matter liked it, so I’m okay with that.”

The support of his peers was greatly appreciated after Fox put certain critics off with his previous work on films like transformers .

“In transformers, I was a girl, I had no idea what I was doing,” she said. “There was nothing I could do [in that movie], but then I did nothing and that was my own decision. I do not drink [the acting criticism] personally because in a way I acknowledge and agree with it,” Fox said.

Megan Fox once felt that the criticism against her strengthened her strength

Fox once admitted that it was kind of gratifying to have others re-examine his previous career years later. Although at that time the Rogue The actress admitted to feeling abandoned, she also shared that there was a benefit to being treated that way.

“However, that generated a lot of force. Having to go through a challenge like that, the resilience that I have and the ability to survive really negative things without the support of external forces made me a better person. So, I have no regrets,” she confided.

