Megan Fox premieres haircut and is inspiration to change her look

Now what Megan fox has a fairly serious relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, it seems that she has been encouraged to go out more and be more public, so much so that several of her outfits recently shown have catapulted her again as the it girl of the moment.

The stylistic bets of the actress are daring and sensual, which makes many look at her as a point of inspiration. Her style tends to vary frequently, a few months ago she debuted a hairstyle with a modern capul, later she wore her hair up with two strands sticking out in front, something very 90s, she doesn’t forget one of her favorite styles, the classic Hollywood waves of the 40’s And to top it off, a few days ago she even wore her hair completely pink.

However, the Barbie fantasy was short-lived for the American, because He has already returned to his black hair, only with a slight change, a new cut that is already causing a sensation on social networks.

Megan Fox’s hairdresser, Dimitris Giannetos shared an impressive photo of her on her Instagram account, in the image she appears posing in front of the camera with her hair combed to the side, this in itself is already a change because lately she usually combs it in half.

The mane of the protagonist of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ also was styled in voluminous ringletsMost notably, however, his hair is shorter than normal.

Giannetos confirmed that it is a reality, he cut Fox’s hair shorter than normal, in the description of his post he expressed, “Mega. shorter and bouncy for the spectacular Megan Fox”. This change is already approved by Internet userssince the photo shared by the stylist has more than 3 thousand likes so far.

What happened to Megan Fox’s pink hair?

In this way it was also revealed that the pink hair that Megan Fox wore at the premiere of her fiancé’s documentary, ‘Life in Pink’, was just a wig, since it would have been quite harmful to change shades so dramatically and in such a short time. .

Throughout her career, the interpreter has kept her hair relatively the same, however, she has had occasions when she has worn it shorter, below her shoulders and in terms of color, in the early 2010s she used to wear some chestnut illuminations, leaving behind the dark and gothic aspect that characterizes it so much, it only remains to ask: what will be the next step?

