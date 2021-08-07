News

Megan Fox punches Machine Gun Kelly in the trailer for the movie that made them fall in love

Considering the intensity of the relationship between Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) and Megan Fox, you might think that the film in which they met and that made their love blossom Was… a romantic comedy?

Well, no, Midnight in the Switchgrass is a detective thriller and, judging by the first trailer, the characters of Megan and MGK do not fall in love at all!

Fox, who plays an FBI agent in the film, first meets Baker’s character in a hotel room (undercover, of course). When she denies sexual advances, he retaliates with a knife and then she punches him in the face. Very different from pumice on the red carpet and taking selfies in the mirror coordinated clothes … maybe we’ll see all this in the sequel? Lol.

Anyway, the film looks pretty intense (not dissimilar to this exaggerated manicure by MGK), but we have nothing but respect for the project that spawned the most flamboyant couple in Hollywood.

The film, also starring Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch, will arrive in theaters at July 2021.

ph. Getty











