Megan Fox put together a total purple look with neon nails

Megan fox She is one of those celebrities who, in addition to standing out for her career, stands out in the world of fashion for always getting on the latest whims of the catwalk. With a bold and sensual import, her looks always make people talk and she has now put together a violet outfit, the color that is sweeping this year.

After the Pantone Institute of the Color choose the “very peri” as the color of 2022, a shade in the range of blue and lilac, the shades of the same family began to flood fashion, especially the Violet. The actress did not hesitate: she put on a striking gummed top set strapless and straight pants in a dark tone and documented it on their networks.

Megan Fox joins the rage for purple in fashion. (Photo: Instagram/@meganfox)

In addition to showing off with the color of the moment, he demonstrated his susceptibility to trends by adding two other slogans that are all the rage: a bag with print Animal Print zebra black and white and manicure and pedicure in neon greenanother of the dyes that is a must.

Megan Fox set a trend with her violet bet. (Photo: Instagram/@meganfox)

A pair of metallic platform sandals, loose hair and slightly wavy and makeup based on lined eyes, mascara, blush and lips naked they completed the high-impact styling.

From Anya Taylor-Joy to Julieta Nir Calvo, celebrities dress in purple

In recent months, fashionistas demonstrated the power and validity of the color that later turned out to be the chosen color of the year. One of the most iconic looks? To receive the award “Face of the Year” awarded by the American Fashion Consulatethe actress Anya Taylor-Joy wore a equipment oscar de la renta violet formed by a low cut and fitted jacket with belt includedmatching a tube miniskirt, all in brocade.

Anya Taylor-Joy chose purple for her outfit on the red carpet. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP).

Stefi Roitmannundisputed fashionista, choose the “veri peri” for her swimsuits. Your favorite model? The classic triangle top bikini with spaghetti straps and loincloth-style panties with straps that tie at the sides.

Stefi Roitman shines in a lilac micro bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@stefroitman).

Juliet Nair Calvo does not stay outside and for some months put together a night look with the color lilac as the protagonist in a semi-transparent shirt and eye-catching buccaneers to the tone with pointed end. A shorts black With silver glitter details and an elasticated waist, it was the garment she chose to cut with the chromatic scale of the outfit.

Julieta Nair Calvo wears the color of the year. (Photo: Instagram/@julietanaircalvo).

