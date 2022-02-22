Megan Fox Reacts To Being Called Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Wife’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They are today one of the most famous couples, loved and also considered ultra ‘hot’ in the middle of the show, so they always give something to talk about.

After actress and rapper announced their engagement earlier this year, the spotlight has been on them, to show off their recent appearance on the NBA All-Star Gamein Ohio.

The couple attended as a public, after Machine Gun Kelly be part of one of the guest stars along with other celebrities, to enjoy the match between the teams of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly already married?

Being front row, the couple was introduced as they appeared on the giant screen in the stadium, and the announcer introduced them as follows:

“Please welcome to Machine Gun Kelly and to his wife, actress Megan Fox”, the presentation caused some laughter between the couple.

Before this gesture, Megan Fox did nothing but laugh and secretly say something to her fiancé. Without more, some netizens are already speculating that they could have secretly married.

However, there are also those who misunderstood the fact that Megan Fox was identified as “the wife”because she has built an acting career that goes back several years.