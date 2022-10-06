Megan Fox renewed her image and is already compared to the Barbie doll for her new look

Megan Fox is shown on social networks with a renewed look

Actress Megan Fox, who recently marked her return to the cinema with the film Until death: Surviving is the best revengeturned to their social networks to share their new and daring look with their followers.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress showed that she left aside her classic dark hair to wear a renewed platinum blonde. This new look has made her fans compare her to Barbie.

Megan Fox surprised her followers with her striking change of look – Credits: @Instagram: @Meganfox

In the first photograph she shared, she appears wearing a total denim look made up of a short Natasha Zinko dress, a long coat and high boots. Her outfit was completed by her new platinum blonde hair. In this publication he refers to the look that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore at an award ceremony in 2001, when they were still a couple.

In a second snapshot, the actress appeared in a dress with a corset, drape and transparencies by Kim Shui, which She wore an Alexander Wang coat and Paris Texas boots in a similar tone.

It should be noted that this renewed look was used by Megan Fox to attend Fashion Week in Paris, along with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. At the gala she was seen with her hair loose, a hairstyle parted in the middle and soft waves at the ends.

As you remember, this is not the first time that the actress wears platinum blonde hair since, in 2021, she shared on her social networks the change he needed for his character in the still unreleased film “Johnny and Clyde”.

Megan Fox was compared to a barbie by showing her blonde hair – Credits: @Instagram: @Meganfox

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and breakup rumors

Months ago, Actress Megan Fox and her partner, musician Machine Gun Kelly They were under the spotlight after strong rumors of an alleged romantic separation between them. The fans suspected that something strange was happening in their relationship because they haven’t been seen together for a long timea somewhat strange situation because they usually share many public projects, outings and events. However, this week the couple decided to show themselves together again and also clarify what the true state of the relationship is.

Apparently, it was all a misunderstanding and false speculation by social network users, since the celebrities were caught earlier this week in the middle of a romantic date in which they met for lunch. They were seen hugging each other on a walk in Brentwood, California.

Megan Fox and Gun Kelly in California denied separation rumors

A source of AND! Newswho apparently witnessed this scene, assured that the actress and the singer looked quite in love. He wrapped his arm around the actress’s waist, while she also took him by the waist to walk together. “Megan Fox and MGK arrived together at the restaurant Creation. On their way out, MGK put his arm around Megan as they walked away,” the witness said. The scene was captured by several paparazzi who were in the area.

with this appearance they made it clear that they are better than ever and that the breakup rumors were nothing more than that. In addition, on August 14 during a concert that MGK gave in Cleveland, and which Megan could not attend, he referred to her as his wife.

