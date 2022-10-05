Megan Fox renews her image and is compared to Barbie for her new ‘look’ | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

The actress Megan foxwho recently marked his return to the cinema with the film “Until death: Surviving is the best revenge”, took to his social networks to share his new and daring look with his followers.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress showed that she left aside her classic dark hair to wear a renewed platinum blonde. This new look has made her fans compare her to Barbie.

In the first photograph she shared, she appears wearing a total denim look made up of a short Natasha Zinko dress, a long coat and high boots. Her outfit was completed by her new platinum blonde hair. In this publication, she refers to the look that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore at an award ceremony in 2001, when they were still a couple.

In a second snapshot, the actress appeared in a corset, draped and see-through dress by Kim Shui, which she accessorized with an Alexander Wang coat and Paris Texas boots in a similar tone.

It should be noted that this renewed look was used by Megan Fox to attend Fashion Week in Paris, along with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. At the gala she was seen with her hair loose, a hairstyle parted in the middle and soft waves at the ends.

As you remember, this is not the first time that the actress has worn platinum blonde hair since, in 2021, she shared on her social networks the change she needed for her character in the film, still unreleased, “Johnny and Clyde”.