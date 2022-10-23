Megan Fox responded with a sarcastic message to those who question her about her children and her work as a mother | Famous

During her long relationship with Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox became the mother of three children: her first-born Noah Shannon, born in 2012; Bodhi Ransom, who was born in 2014, and Journey River, the smallest who came into this world in 2016.

At various times in her life, her children have starred in several of Megan Fox’s most tender posts on her Instagram. However, in recent years, several of her followers on this platform have pointed out the absence of her little ones in her life (at least in what she shares on networks).

In this sense, in her most recent publication on Instagram, the 36-year-old actress was questioned about her children and, unlike other occasions, Fox decided to respond with a sharp message full of sarcasm.

Megan Fox responds to criticism of her role as a mom

Regarding the messages about her children, several netizens asked her why she no longer posts photos with them and where they are.

One of these comments prompted Megan Fox to finally respond, and she did so with a dose of sarcasm.

“Wait, wait, wait. I have kids?!? My God, I knew he had forgotten something! Quick, have someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them over to lost and found.”

Multiple fans of the actress from ‘Passion Play’ (which you can see for free on ViX) applauded that Megan decided to answer once and for all the haters who question her work as a mother and defended her from the user who asked her “Where are they?” your children?”

“Can’t you post selfies because you have kids? Wtf get yourself a life please”; “Mom-shaming is not a personality trait your mother is proud of”; …In a world where you can’t escape the spotlight, you’re doing an amazing job separating your professional life from your private life, because you know it’s NOT going to be easy! You are doing an amazing job Mommy Megan”

However, several users gave themselves the freedom to respond to the Internet user who questioned Megan and highlighted that Noah, Bodhi and Journey are in the care of Brian and his girlfriend Sharna Burgesss, mainly.

These arguments are mainly based on the fact that Brian Austin often shares photos with his children on networks.

Multiple netizens attacked her for the alleged excessive use of plastic surgeries that, according to many of them, have transformed her into a totally different person than she was when she was young. Several even pointed out that she now looks like Kim Kardashian.

“So much plastic surgery I thought I was Kim Kardashian”; “She looks nothing like Megan. Too much plastic surgery…very sad…”; “Are you slowly transforming into a Kardashian?”