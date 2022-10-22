Megan Fox responds to a ‘hater’ who asked her about her children

They have an enviable checking account and access to luxuries that any of us mortals can only dream of, but fame is not all pretty. Being so exposed, celebrities are often the target of thousands of ‘haters’, who question everything they do. Megan Fox has responded (and very well, by the way) to an Internet ‘troll’ who has called into question her abilities as a mother. Seriously, your answer is just great.

In the last ‘selfie’ that the actress shared, a ‘hater’ asked her: “Where are your children”?, insinuating that she was not spending enough time taking care of them. She, far from remaining silent, replied ironically: “Wait, wait, wait. Do I have kids?!? Oh my God, I knew I forgot something!!” Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which is where I remember I last left them. I assume someone has found them and taken them to the lost and found window.”

The Instagram account @commentsbycelebs has echoed this epic moment. In the post, many users were outraged by the fact that These types of comments are always directed towards women: “It’s curious that nobody asks a man where his children are” and “Why don’t these people have the same energy to ask their father that??”, some say (with all the reason in the world).

Megan Fox has three children: Noah (10), Bodhi (8) and Journey (6), the fruit of her relationship with Brian Austin Green. The actress is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, and they’ve already talked about expanding the family, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they soon became one more.