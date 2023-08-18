Megan Fox responds to politician who accused her of forcing her kids to wear “girl clothes”

Megan Fox has come out to protect her children from her claws. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP) (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

a few days ago US Republican and former congressional candidate Robbie Starbuck revealed on Twitter that he lived in the same community as Megan Fox and accused her of child abuse. According to him, their respective children often played in the same park and he had seen the actress’ children crying because their mother allegedly forced them to wear “girls’ clothes”.

At first, she wasn’t going to respond to that inappropriate comment because she knew that by doing so she was only giving him more visibility and achieving what her former neighbor had proposed from the beginning – in her opinion – Monopolize the attention of the media…

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 02: Robbie Starbuck appears as a guest during the taping of “Candace” hosted by Candace Owens on August 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will go on air on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlson/Getty Images)

However, there are some lines that she believes should never be crossed and she took to her Instagram account to try and shame the children for dragging them into a social confrontation between the more conservative and more liberal factions. is of.

“No matter how desperate you are for money, power, success or fame at any given time, never use children for your own gain or as a means of bargaining. Especially under misguided and malicious pretenses. Exploiting my children’s gender identity to gain attention for your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”With a screenshot of the tweet posted by Robbie Starbuck.

At this stage of her career, Megan has been “burned at the stake” several times by people whose profile reminds her of Starbucks: “small, insecure, self-obsessed, powerless men.” But he doesn’t plan to allow them to do the same with his kids. “You’re messing with the wrong witch,” he warned her.

To be exact, Megan was the first to talk about how much one of her three children loves dressing up, and she always does so in complete admiration and wonder of her strong personality. She herself admits that the boy goes to a “very hippie school” in California, and still gets strange looks for some mornings in the outfits he chooses, although Megan is determined to express herself freely. There is no intention to curtail freedom.

continue reading story

Fox’s ex-husband and father of their three children, Brian Austin Green, contacted entertainment media TMZ to refute the politician’s claims and defend the actress, assuring that “this is completely false.”

“There are only a few people in your world who can really verify if this story is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty that it is not true. This person who tries to claim it to be true He is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives who am not concerned about having a negative impact on the parent-child relationship,” he concluded.

You may also be interested in | on video

Elliot Page’s friends aren’t surprised by the change