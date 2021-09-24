Megan Fox Returns to Horror with New Netflix Movie “Night Teeth”

The first has landed online trailer of the vampire action movie titled Night Teeth, an original film Netflix directed by Adam Randall which, among its protagonists, also boasts the presence of Megan Fox.

Megan Fox is a sexy vampire in the first trailer for Netflix's new horror film, Night Teeth

The trailer for the new film has just been released Netflix outgoing on October 20, titled Night Teeth.

The film is directed by Adam Randall ( I see you, iboy), written by Brent Dillon, while the production is entrusted to Vincent Gatewood, Charles Morrison And Ben Pugh.

In the cast we find Megan Fox that comes back in a horror. After Jennifer’s Body, the actress will once again play the role of one sexy vampire, for what appears to be only a small part. But this is not the only movie coming, Megan Fox will be with Tyson Ritter in Johnny & Clyde, a modern reinterpretation of the story of Bonnie and Clyde.

In addition to Fox, in the cast there are also Sydney Sweeney ( Euphoria, The Vouyers), Debby Rayan, Lucy Fry, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) And Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead).

Plot of “Night Teeth”

“To earn some money, the eccentric college student Benny reluctantly agrees to be a driver for one night. His job is to carry from party to party, around Los Angeles, two mysterious young women, who will later turn out to be two deadly vampires belonging to a secret society “.

“Fascinated by their charm, the young man soon discovers that the two clients also have feelings for him … an implacable thirst for blood, but luckily for him they will immediately take a liking to him, defending him in a series of dangerous situations ”.

“The night, however, gets out of hand and Benny suddenly finds himself in their cryptic underworld, at the center of a clandestine war between some rival tribes of vampires and the guardians of humanity led by his brother, ready to do anything to send the dangerous creatures back into the shadows. As dawn approaches, Benny must choose between fear and temptation if he is to survive and save the city from a bloodbath ”.

