Megan Fox returns to the big screen with Till Death, a horror thriller

There was a period, about ten years ago, during which there was a lot of talk about her: she occupied the covers of important magazines, she was the most sought after by photographers at Hollywood parties and often appeared both on the small and on the big screen.

Megan Fox, Irish and French origins, originally from the Tennessee, ranked 1st in the world’s sexiest women second FHM for two consecutive years (2008 and 2009).

Although already active with various productions, its real launch is with Transformers by Michael Bay in 2007, followed by Jennifer’s Body and again Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen (2009).

In 2014 it is the turn of Ninja Turtles, to return with the sequel Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows in 2016.

Yet some mechanism must have jammed and Megan has disappeared from circulation: for some years now the splendid actress born in 1986 has definitely moved away from American cinema. But be careful, because for her, the launch of Till Death it could represent a “stroke of the kidneys” with which to say that it did not end here.

Why did Megan Fox disappear? A step back

In an interview given by the star last year to Entertainment Tonight, finally explains the real reason, after so many gossip risky by the newspapers: “In 2009, shortly after the release of the film Jennifer’s Body, I had a psychological breakdown”.

Too often labeled only as a sexy doll, hypersexualized by a large part of the media and the public. To add a stormy period with Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay (which she had compared to Hitler for her ways on set) that had prevented her from taking part in the third episode of Transformers.

Attempted the return with Ninja Turtles but since then, it has only been seen in seasons 5 and 6 of the TV series New Girl as pharmaceutical representative Reagan.

Loading... Advertisements

Perhaps we will see his final return shortly, because according to what is reported Screen Daily, Megan Fox will play Emma in horror Till Death, produced by Millennium Media.

Let’s talk about Till Death

Written by Jason Carvey, co-produced by the author of Aquaman (review here), David Leslie-Johnson McGoldrickwith S.K. Dale as a director, Till Death it will be a horror thriller in which the unfortunate Emma, played by Fox, is handcuffed to her deceased husband as part of a disgusting revenge plot and must survive two hired assassins to finish the job.

Filming will begin in these days at Boyana Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria.

We are waiting for the first stolen shots on the set or maybe a nice trailer to understand something more about this promising title, hoping that it represents a new springboard for Megan Fox.