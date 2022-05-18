Megan Fox revealed that she cut a hole in her clothes to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They have become one of the most popular and controversial couples of the moment, because they are always giving something to talk about.

Since the beginning of their relationship, the stars have been on everyone’s lips because they have shown certain attitudes that have surprised several.

One of them was when they assured drink each other’s bloodbelieve vampires and even do a photo session with the theme.

IG @meganfox

Recently, they were present at the Billboard Music Awards, in Las Vegas, where the singer was one of the presentations of the night.

The couple surprised on the red carpet, where they paraded with black and white looks, where their clothes matched each other.

During her stay in Nevada, the actress wore different clothes where she also highlighted a blue outfit in one piece that gave much to talk about.

And it is that it was the same star who revealed a secret about her garment that could not be seen with the naked eye, because she confessed that she he made a hole in his suit blue.

He confessed this through a conversation he had with a designer, to whom he told that he did it to be able to have sex with the musician.

“Is this blue outfit expensive? Because I just cut a hole in her crotch so I can have sex,” she wrote. While the designer replied: “I hate you, I’ll fix it.”

IG @meganfox

Likewise, many criticize that the couple share a lot about their relationship, that is, things that only they should know, as well as their “exaggerated” displays of affection.

amv