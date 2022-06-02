Megan Fox revealed that she made a hole in her clothes to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

“Was this blue suit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex?“, wrote Megan fox to her stylist in a text message. The American actress, known for the movie “Transformers”, does not want anything to get in her way when she wishes to have a good time with her future husband, Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday, the 36-year-old Hollywood star shared photos and videos on Instagram, showing her sporting a bright blue jumpsuit while I was in Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards 2022which took place on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In the post, Fox revealed that modified the set to have sex with the musician.

Megan Fox’s message to her stylist

In a screenshot of a text message thread she posted on Instagram, the Hollywood star asks her stylist: “Was this blue suit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex? In response, the woman wrote: “Hate you” along with three laughing emojis, before adding: “I’ll fix it”.

Fox and Kelly, who met while filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” announced their engagement on January 11 after dating for two years.

“And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s bloodFox wrote on Instagram at the time announcing the news of their engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly explained that the ring was made by the British jeweler Stephen Webster. The concept of the ring is that it can be split in twobut when united, it forms the figure of a heart. It has magnets that hold the two parts together. Magazine People published that the cost of the ring would rise to USD 500 thousand.

Pregnancy and marriage rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas (Reuters)

Kelly gave a special performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, where she took the stage to perform “Twin Flame,” from her latest album, Mainstream Sellout, which she dedicated to Megan Fox.”I wrote this song for my wife.”he said, sparking speculation that the couple may have already been married.

Near the end of his emotional performance, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, took a moment to announce: “And this is for our unborn child.” while listening to the sound of a heartbeat, like the one you can hear on ultrasound, which seems to confirm the possibility that he is preparing to become a father.

At the moment neither of the two nor their representatives have clarified whether or not Megan is pregnant, although if true it would be the fourth child for her, who has three with her ex-husband, American actor Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox got engaged in January

Since they began their media romance, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expose all their eccentricities. Their relationship is anything but conventional. Days ago, Fox revealed another of her peculiarities: they drink each other’s blood, as part of a ritual.

“I guess drinking each other’s blood could make people think badly or people imagine us having drinks like in ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, sometimes we consume the blood only for ritual purposes”, explained the actress in dialogue with Glamor.

Being invited to the Jimmy Kimmel show, Machine Gun Kelly described how the experience of drinking ayahuasca with Fox in Costa Rica. “It was one of the most important things that happened to me.”, He assured about the mystical trip that lasted three days.

