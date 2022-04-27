Megan Fox reveals that she drinks her partner’s blood “for ritual purposes”

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kellybetter known by the acronym MGKis one of the most popular couples of Hollywood. A black and white photograph confirmed the relationship of the also model and artist last July 2020. “I’ll wait eternity to meet you again”, were Megan’s first official words towards her new love. However, the link between the two seems to have reached the top after the wedding confirmation and that was released with another video on social networks.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after we’d been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood “, that’s how the actress felt after being asked for her hand by Machine Gun Kelly.

However, Megan’s line of “then we drank each other’s blood” had a lot of commotion in social networks because the followers closest to the couple did not understand the interpreter’s message very well. Subsequently, these words have been addressed in an interview with Glamorwhere the interpreter showed the most intimate side of her relationship with singer MGK. Besides, revealed that the final content of that message, in which he indicated that they drank each other’s blood, was detailed by the actress. “I guess drinking other people’s blood might confuse people“, Explain.

He also confirmed that “it is about a few drops and for ritual purposes”. “It is done for a reason and it is controlled, it is like: We are going to spill a drop of blood and each one drinks it. He is much more casual, hectic chaotic”, confessed Megan during the interview. However, she claims that they have had no complications in their body due to the performance of this ritual, although “many times” they have had to take some controlled risksaccording to account.

For now, the hypothesis that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly consumed each other’s blood has become a reality due to the confirmation of the actress herself. Also, she points out other tastes, such as reading tarot cards, deciphering elements and messages of astrology or performing rituals on new moons and full moons. “When I do all this, it’s for a reason,” she justifies.

