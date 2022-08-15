Megan Fox reveals that she drinks the blood of her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly

Sometimes people carry out practices that are unthinkable for another part of society. It is even more shocking that they are carried out by people of high social relevance, as is the case of Megan Fox. The actress has confirmed that she drinks her partner’s bloodMachine Gun Kelly, and vice versa.

The young woman, 35, has clarified that both she and her fiancé drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes“. Of course, he has also confirmed that it is only a practice that they carry out “from time to time”.

These statements come after saying it herself previously, in a publication in which she wrote, among other things: “And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the following lives. I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood“.

Those words surprised everyone, but there was a possibility that it was just the use of a literary device. However, now the actress has confirmed: she and her future husband “throw a few drops” of blood to drink.

Fox, for the magazine Glamorsaid humorously, “I guess drinking each other’s blood might fool people or people imagine us with drinks and we are like Game of Thronesdrinking each other’s blood.