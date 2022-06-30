Megan Fox “Reverse” Eyeliner Is The Latest Addition To Her Pink Era

Image Source: Getty/Arthur Holmes/Staff

Megan Fox’s pink era just keeps getting better. On June 28, the actor stepped out for a night on the town with fiancée Machine Gun Kelly in New York, and his “reverse” eyeliner perfectly matched his pink hair, lip color, and nails.

Fox, who recently dyed her hair a pastel pink to match Kelly’s, takes the monochrome beauty trend to a whole new level. Her complementary pink eyeliner, courtesy of the makeup artist. clarisa luna, she added a playful splash of color to her neutral smoky eye. The reverse eyeliner trend features eyeliner on the lower lash line instead of the top where it’s traditionally placed and is an easy way to take your eye makeup up a notch without much effort.

“People are taking more and more risks with their makeup lately and are excited to try something that might be more daring than what you’re used to,” celebrity makeup artist and brand partner Deck of Scarlet. etienne ortega previously told POPSUGAR. “For those people who don’t want to wear eyeshadow in their daily routine, eyeliner is a great way to elevate the look, without distracting from the overall vibe.”

If you’re feeling inspired to try the inverted eyeliner trend, or match your beauty look to your outfit, check out Fox’s latest makeup look for one of the many ways to make it wearable.