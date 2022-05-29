Megan Fox ripped expensive outfit to get intimate with Machine Gun Kelly

Digital Millennium

If there is an irreverent couple that breaks the standards, that is the one they make up Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly. Celebrities not only take advantage of any public appearance to show their love, they have also confessed that they perform spiritual practices and rituals, such as drinking each other’s blood to strengthen their relationship.

But that has not been the only revelation that has attracted attention, as the 36-year-old actress confessed that she made a hole in her luxurious suit to be able to have sex with the 32-year-old American musician.

Through his Instagram account, Megan fox shared images of the recent photo session he had next to Machine Gun Kellywith whom he became engaged in early 2022. The Transformers protagonist appears in these photos wearing a bright blue jumpsuit.

In that same publication, the protagonist of transformers He shared the capture of a text message that he sent to his stylist, in which he asked if the garment was expensive, as it turns out that he made a slight modification to give free rein to passion.

“Was this blue suit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex?”Fox revealed.

The stylist immediately replied: “I hate you. I’ll fix it”words that were accompanied by little faces crying with laughter, suggesting that the actress’s statement was taken with humor.

Machine Gun’s serenade to Megan Fox

In the last month the couple has stolen the headlines of the press. Just over the weekend her names became viral after her participation in the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, as the musician dedicated a serenade to the actress and her “unborn child” of hers.

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said, apparently implying that he and his fiancée Fox had married. As the song continued and the romantic lyrics began to kick in, Kelly seemed to make another massive announcement during her performance: Picking up a guitar and riffing on some tunes, Kelly dedicated part of the song to “my unborn child.”

