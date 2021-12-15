Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Scoot McNairy in Good News, film with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox joins her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in the film that stars him, Good News, also starring Ruby Rose and Scoot McNairy.

Good News, a musical saga performed and produced by Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, sees the entry into the cast of Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory, Lil Tjay, Naomi Wild and Megan Fox, Kelly’s life partner.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Ruby Rose in a photo of the crossover

Good News tells the story of an up-and-coming but troubled musician (Baker) as he spends his days and nights endlessly searching for inspiration to record one last song. His sister-like assistant (Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, his co-workers (Scoot Mcnairy, Lil Meech and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, while his drug dealer (Ruby Rose) and ex (Megan Fox) push him. deeper. The film explores the dark side of fame, addiction, the art process and the music industry. Tim Sutton directed his original script.

Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly confesses that he stabbed himself to impress her

Machine Gun Kelly is working on several new songs for use in the Jib Polhemus-produced film alongside Rivulet Media’s motion picture division president Rob Paris and COO Mike Witherill.