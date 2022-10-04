Megan Fox, Saoirse Ronan and Sosie Bacon: between terror and blood at movie premieres in Mexico

This week the billboard in Mexico is loaded with premieres. The season of terror, which began last week with “Mal de ojo” by Issac Ezbanhas premieres like “Sonríe” and “Until you die” with Megan fox, includes the return of a century-old classic to the big screen: “Nosferatu.” And there is also a lot of anime and the premiere of the period thriller “Look how they run”. Here the selection made by TiempoX.

Smile

Smile; United States, 2022. Directed by: Parker Finn. Starring: Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner.

Scene from “Smile”. Courtesy Paramount Pictures

With outstanding photography by Charlie Sarroff, who creates disturbing atmospheres through the use of a palette of cold tones and tense chiaroscuro scenes, the feature film debut of fellow screenwriter Parker Finn takes an interesting approach to mental health. The main character of it is precisely a therapist, Dr. Rose Cooter (sosie bacon), who after witnessing the suicide of a patient, begins to experience events that alter her reality. Rose must face her past to try to save herself in her present, where all of her relationships begin to fall apart. Sosie Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s daughter, carries the full weight of history on her shoulders.

look how they run

See How They Run; United States, 2022. Directed by: Tom George. Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody.

Saoirse Ronan in “Look How They Run.” Courtesy: Disney

London West End, 1950s. Plans for a film adaptation of a successful stage play come to an abrupt end when Hollywood director Leo Kopernick (Adrian Brody) Is murdered. The case is left in the hands of apathetic Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and an enthusiastic rookie, Agent Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), who find themselves embroiled in a puzzling police case amidst the glamor and sleaze of the theater world, left to investigate. the mysterious homicide at your own risk. The film challenges audiences with a playful cross between fact and fiction, while paying homage to the mystery literature of Agatha Christie and celebrating the life of the theater.

until you die

Till Death; United States, 2021. Directed by: SK Dale. Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey.

Callan Mulvey and Megan Fox in a scene from “Until You Die.” Photo: courtesy Gussi.

Emma (Megan Fox) is trapped in an aimless marriage to Mark (Eoin Macken), a womanizing and manipulative lawyer whom she married ten years ago when he represented her in her case against an attacker. Now Emma has an extramarital affair with Tom (Aml Ameen), a colleague of her husband. To celebrate her 10th year of marriage, Mark takes her to her secluded lake house where she prepares her perfect soirée. However, the next morning Emma wakes up handcuffed to Mark, who shoots himself in the head. In the middle of nowhere, in a snowy place, without clothes and dragging her husband’s body, Emma must find a way to save herself once Bobby (Callan Mulvey), her attacker from the past, and her brother Jimmy arrive at the house. (Jack Roth).

eagle and jaguar

Mexico, 2022. Directs: Mike R Ortiz. With the voices of: José Eduardo Derbez, Romina Marroquín, Roberto Palazuelos.

Scene from “Eagle and Jaguar”. Courtesy Cinépolis Distribution.

In a post-apocalyptic future where water has almost disappeared, two young men travel 52 years into the past to find the mythical power of the pre-Hispanic god of water and solve the problem. There it is known that there is a businessman who insists on controlling it but that there is a group of defenders who seek to fight him, the Aztaya brotherhood, the successors of the legendary Aztec and Mayan warriors. To win, the heroes must awaken the greatest warriors: the Eagle and the Jaguar.

the other Tom

Mexico, 2021. Directed by: Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo. They act: Julia Chávez, Israel Rodríguez, Sofía Prieto.

Scene from “The Other Tom”. Photo: Courtesy Self

Tom is a boy constantly rejected for “causing trouble.” Elena, his single Latina mother who relies on welfare to survive, agrees to give him psychiatric treatment in an attempt to lessen the discrimination Tom experiences at school. The absence of the father is part of the complicated bond between mother and son. A freak accident and medication side effects will put Elena on alert. Her refusal to continue giving him drugs will cause social services to threaten to withdraw custody of her son.

emergency in the air

Emergency Declaration; South Korea, 2022. Directed by: Han Jae-Rim. Starring: Song Kang-ho, Lee Byung-hun, Nam-gil Kim, Jeon Do-yeon.

Scene from “Emergency in the air”. Photo: courtesy Corazón Films

Veteran police chief detective In-ho (Song Kang-ho of “Parasite”) receives a tip about a man threatening a terrorist attack on an airplane. While investigating, he discovers that the suspect has actually boarded flight KI501. Despite his phobia of flying, Jae-hyuk (Lee Byung-hun, from “The Squid Game) decides to go to Hawaii for the sake of his daughter’s health. At the airport, he is distracted by a strange man who is stands around, speaking to them in a threatening manner, Flight No. KI501 leaves Incheon airport for Hawaii, but soon after a man dies for mysterious reasons, fear and chaos spread rapidly, not only inside the plane, but also Hearing this news, Transportation Minister Sook-hee (JEON Do-yeon) sets up an anti-terrorism task force and calls an emergency meeting to find a way to land the plane.

Nosferatu

Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens; Germany, 1922. Directed by: Friedrich W. Murnau. They act: Max Schreck, Greta Schröder, Gustav Von Wangenheim.

Henrik Galeen’s free adaptation of Bram Stocker’s “Dracula” (without crediting him, of course) has survived as a classic of silent film and German expressionism. The film, loaded with symbolism, is a visual poetry that terrifies due to its staging. It will have a unique and special function on October 1, to celebrate its centenary, and thus will inaugurate the Classics of Terror cycle that can be seen on the Cinemex chain from October 6.

Other premieres

Still from “Akira”. Photo: archive

Two anime classics hit the screens. On the one hand, Cinemex program “Akira” (1988), the classic of Katsuhiro Ôtomo, and on the other, Cinépolis premieres the fourth saga of “Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time”. And the Mexican film “Agua de arrayán” by Alejandro Robles Gil is released, about a pilgrimage and a miracle.

