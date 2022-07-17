Megan Fox says her abs are natural because she doesn’t exercise

Megan fox He claims he doesn’t exercise when we all know he’s lying. She is one of the most beautiful and fit actresses in the entertainment industry today. A few days ago she published photos of her showing off her incredible ultra-tight abs that caused the envy of many.

But the description of the image attracted attention, he pretended to criticize himself. “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over, I would have put diamonds on the ground,” mentioned in the text of the image where she looks spectacular in a two-piece neon suit showing off her marked abdomen.

Not a quote from Megan, the original comment was from Joan Rivers known for making statements as humorous as they are modest; however, this time it was not good because Fox is known to be addicted to exercise even while pregnant.

He has a very strong commitment to his health and his body. the fiancée of Machine Gun Kelly 36-year-old wanted to be funny but ended up being sarcastic because With the comment, he confirmed how much he likes to exercise. She is the mother of three: Noah, Bodhi and Journey, even in her pregnancies the model also followed a strict routine with her trainer.

“We exercised throughout her pregnancy. She did a lot of research and had a great relationship with her doctor so she really understood the safe limits of how to exercise and eat well during the sweet wait.”confessed Harley Pasternak, her personal trainer, for People magazine.

Also take good care of your diet. Megan Fox ensures that she does not eat bread, cookies, chips and all those types of carbohydrates. “The worst thing I put in my body is coffee once a day”he mentioned in an interview.

Without a doubt, she is one of the most beautiful and fit celebrities in the industry who clearly works out to maintain her beautiful figure.

Recommended Video: Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh at a concert in Italy