Megan Fox says machine gun kelly was not the “culprit” of the divorce from Brian Austin Green”

Machine Gun Kelly «it has nothing to do with it». He is not the “culprit” of divorce between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, married for ten years and parents of three children (Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Noah Shannon, 8). Fox itself has made this clear, denying the belief of most, in a new interview with Instyle. The breakup between Megan and Brian dates back to May 2020. Two months later the actress has officialized the new relationship with the rapper. And since then, via social media, he has never stopped declaring all his love to that “terribly beautiful boy”.

Everyone had deduced that he had given up Brian precisely because he had lost his mind to the “blond angel” known in Puerto Rico by shooting Midnight in the Switchgrass. Moreover, Green himself, who now has found love and smile with the dancer Sharna Burgess, had said that his wife, when she returned home after filming with the rapper, it seemed so different to him, “so distant». Fox’s version, however, is opposed to what seemed to many to be evidence: his new partner “has nothing to do” with the divorce from the father of his children.

Megan, in the interview with Instyle, she then took it with those who accuse her of having put herself with a boy too young: «He’s 31, I’m 35. There are only four years of difference. It is ridiculous that women are still being treated in this way. No one would blink if George Clooney went out with a girl who is four years younger than him». For Fox the age difference “means nothing”. It is of the same opinion the boyfriend, intervened in the interview with Instyle to dedicate to Megan poetic words full of love: «She is like the earth. When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most incredible cold. In autumn and spring, it is a beautiful transition. He’s unlike any person I’ve ever met in my life.”

