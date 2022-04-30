Megan Fox says she and Machine Gun Kelly are double dating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Megan Fox revealed what she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly enjoy doing when dating Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

the star of Jennifer’s Body opened up about her double dates with the star of reality show and the Blink-182 drummer in a recent interview with Glamor UK. And according to Fox, they are not the type of group that does “picnics”.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that,” he said. “But we don’t go on picnics or road trips.”

He also noted that the four of them don’t get together very often, as they each have busy family lives.

“We don’t have many double dates,” he added. “I mean, between all of us, there are 900 children!”

With her ex-husband Brian Green, Fox shares three children: Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five; while Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, with her ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Kardashian is the mother of three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, whose father is her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker has an 18-year-old son, Landon, and a 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, by her ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In the interview, the also actress showed her support for Kardashian and Barker, highlighting how well they get along together.

“They are magnetic. So no one interacts with them too much, because they’re just stuck together. They’re stuck like this,” Fox said, as he gestured to represent a magnetic attraction.

Although the two couples don’t hang out often, they made headlines last September when they were spotted at the MTV Music Video Awards. Before Kelly and Barker’s performance, they were introduced by their partners, with Fox telling the crowd to “make a lot of noise to [sus] future dads”.

The Poosh founder and drummer announced their engagement last October and held a wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month after the Grammy Awards. However, the ceremony was not legal, as the couple did not have a marriage license.

Fox and Kelly publicly announced their engagement last January. Most recently, the actress posted a touching tribute celebrating her fiancé’s birthday on her Instagram.

“The world has no idea what a gentle and beautiful heart you have,” she wrote in the caption. “How generous and considerate you are… How absurdly strange, intelligent and resourceful you are.”

“You are such a beautiful soul,” he added. “I am honored to love you and be the recipient of your love.”