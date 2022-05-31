Megan Fox says she cut a hole in her outfit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

The couple attended the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas on May 15 (Getty Images for MRC)

Megan Fox revealed that she had “cut a hole” in her outfit so she could wear it while having sex with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday, May 16, the 36-year-old actress shared a sequence of photos and videos taken while out and about in Las Vegas with Kelly for the Billboard Music Awards. In two videos, Fox could be seen wearing a blue beaded jumpsuit.

the star of Jennifer’s Body She also shared a text message she had sent to her stylist, noting how she made an outfit change to “have sex” with Kelly.

In the message, Fox wrote: “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex.”

The model’s stylist appeared to be amused by the text, as she responded with “I hate you,” along with three laughing emojis and “I’ll fix it.”

In the comments, many of his fans were confused by the message.

“CUT MEGAN A HOLE? PLEASE BABY,” one wrote, while another said, “WHAT IS THAT TEXT.”

A third user asked: “Was it expensive to fix?”

Fox also shared photos with her fiancé and some of their friends in her post. “An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season,” she wrote in the caption. “A lot of crying in the shower.”

On Sunday, May 15, the 32-year-old musician and Fox hit the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Billboard Awards. For the occasion, Kelly wore a spiked cropped black suit jacket over a ravishing black suit, spiked pants and studded boots.

The singer also made a statement with his nails, which had diamonds on them. While he was talking to PeopleMarrow Fine jewelry founder Jillian Sassone and Kelly’s manicurist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce, said her nails included 10 carats of diamonds, worth $30,000, and took 10 hours to complete. make them

Kelly’s fiancée wore a strapless black David Koma gown with long sleeves and rhinestone-encrusted flowers.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As he took the stage at the awards show, he dedicated his song ‘Twin Flame’ to Fox, whom he referred to as his “wife”, and his growing family. During the performance, she said, “I wrote this song for my wife,” before adding, “And this is for our unborn child.”

Before the event, Kelly and Fox spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the song and acknowledged that it has a “secret meaning”.

Megan Fox at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

“I wrote this song exactly two years ago today,” he explained. “I played it for her, it’s quite a journey, it’s like everything was meant to be.”

“Yes, there are also [un] super special secret meaning to the song,” Fox added. “So I’m sure I’ll be [emocional]but I can’t cry and ruin this eyeliner.”

